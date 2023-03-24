Electricity wire Hanging Loose in Panchrukhi ward

Ahanging electricity wire at Ward Number 4 of Ladoh in Panchrukhi subdivision of Palampur is posing a threat to many households. Contract has been awarded for this work, but the required cable is not available at the HPSEBL store. Local residents have requested the HPSEBL to put LT cable instead of bare wire at the earliest, in view of public safety. Satish, Panchrukhi
Potholed bypass near Dhalli
The bypass road near the Dhalli tunnel in Shimla is dotted with potholes. Drivers have a tough time, negotiating these deep potholes, which have been filled with muck. The mud will be washed away as soon as it rains, leaving the road slippery. The authorities concerned should get this road properly repaired at the earliest. Ramesh, Sanjauli
Shortage of specialist doctors at Barsar hospital
Patients are facing inconvenience due to the absence of specialist doctors at the Civil Hospital in Barsar. The government should post specialist doctors at the hospital to ensure timely and proper treatment for the patients. Ashok, Barsar, Hamirpur
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
