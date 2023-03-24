Electricity wire Hanging Loose in Panchrukhi ward

Ahanging electricity wire at Ward Number 4 of Ladoh in Panchrukhi subdivision of Palampur is posing a threat to many households. Contract has been awarded for this work, but the required cable is not available at the HPSEBL store. Local residents have requested the HPSEBL to put LT cable instead of bare wire at the earliest, in view of public safety. Satish, Panchrukhi

Potholed bypass near Dhalli

The bypass road near the Dhalli tunnel in Shimla is dotted with potholes. Drivers have a tough time, negotiating these deep potholes, which have been filled with muck. The mud will be washed away as soon as it rains, leaving the road slippery. The authorities concerned should get this road properly repaired at the earliest. Ramesh, Sanjauli

Shortage of specialist doctors at Barsar hospital

Patients are facing inconvenience due to the absence of specialist doctors at the Civil Hospital in Barsar. The government should post specialist doctors at the hospital to ensure timely and proper treatment for the patients. Ashok, Barsar, Hamirpur

What our readers say

