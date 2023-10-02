Elevated ducts along city roads not a smart move

the Dharamsala MC under the Smart City Project has constructed elevated ducts along city roads. At many places, the elevated ducts have been constructed along the narrow roads, leaving very little space for the vehicles to cross. The elevated ducts do not seem to be a smart solution to the problems of the city. Rakesh Sharma, Dharamsala

Speed limit on express highway

the police has fixed a speed limit of 60 km/hour on the Una-Amb expressway which is generally the speed limit for city roads. The police have been issuing challans to vehicles crossing the speed limit on the express highway. This speed limit defies the classification of the road as an expressway. Sanjeev Kumar, Una

Overcrowded buses put lives of passengers in danger

Oftentimes buses plying on city roads can be seen overcrowded with passengers, thereby, putting their lives in danger. Shockingly, the traffic policemen deployed on duty just play a mute spectator to the violation. The authorities concerned should look into the matter and action should be taken against such violations. Rakshit Negi, Shimla

