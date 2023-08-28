Eminent docs examine patients at camp in Amb

Our Correspondent

Una, August 27

The Sarv Kalyankari Sanstha, a voluntary organisation, today organised a free medical camp at Amb in Una district.

A team of doctors — comprising eminent orthopaedic surgeon Dr Raj Bahadur, former Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Medical Sciences; Dr Sanjeev Handa, HoD Dermatology at PGI; Dr Baljinder Singh, HoD Nuclear Medicine at PGI; Dr Jaymanti Bakshi, HoD ENT at PGI, Dr Bishan Das, former HoD Pathology at PGI; Dr Dharam Vir, Assistant Professor, Department of ENT at PGI; orthopaedic surgeon Dr Shiv Pal Kanwar; ENT surgeons Dr Saraswati Gupta and Dr Pranjal Shresth and Una CMO Dr Sanjeev Kumar Verma — provided medical services to patients from far flung areas of Una and adjoining districts.

Lead a healthy lifestyle Changing lifestyles are responsible for a number of ailments like high blood pressure, obesity and high blood sugar. Dr Raj Bahadur, Orthopaedic Surgeon

While Chintpurni MLA Sudarshan Babloo was the chief guest on the occasion, Kutlehar MLA Davinder Bhutto was also present.

Speaking on the occasion, president of the organisation Abhishsk Rana said this was the 40th mega health camp organised by his team in the state. He thanked the volunteers for their efforts in mana

Dr Bahadur, who hails from Una city, said he was really happy to serve the people of his home district. He said, “Changing lifestyles are responsible for a number of ailments like high blood pressure, obesity and high blood sugar. He said these can be easily overcome by leading a good and healthy lifestyle.”

Organisation trustees Yashpal Aggarwal, Jaswant Rana, Gurmit Bedi and Jaswinder Singh were also present on the occasion.

#Una