‘Emotional, happy, proud’, Anurag on Cloud 5 after win

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, June 4

Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur, while expressing his gratitude to the people of Hamirpur, here today said that his victory was due to the immense love, blessings and the unwavering faith placed by them in him. Notably, Anurag Thakur won the Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat for the fifth consecutive time by a margin of more than 1,82,000 votes today.

Anurag Thakur said, “I am feeling emotional, happy, and proud. I express my deepest gratitude to the people of Hamirpur parliamentary constituency for showing faith in me.”

He said his victory had further strengthened the trust that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party had placed on his shoulders.

He said the victory in the elections belonged not only to him but to the people of the Hamirpur constituency and all the party workers, adding that he would remain committed to fulfilling the aspirations of the citizens of his constituency and his duties towards them with much greater responsibility.

He added that the NDA government would be formed for the third time under the leadership of PM Modi. He said that the state had contributed to the BJP’s third victory by making it victorious in all four seats in the state.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Anurag Thakur #Hamirpur