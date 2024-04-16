Shimla: Employees of eight depts can cast vote through postal ballot

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 15

The officers and employees of eight departments associated with essential services can cast their vote through postal ballot facility in the Lok Sabha elections.

Presiding over the meeting organised by the Election Department here today, Shimla District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap said those keen to avail the facility will have to fill Form 12D and send it to the SDM/Assistant Election Officer (AEO) concerned.

The DEO added that the Election Commission of India (ECI) had provided the postal ballot voting facility to the officers and employees associated with essential services of eight departments.

The facility will cover doctors, paramedical staff, ambulance service givers from Health Department, drivers and conductors from Transport Department — except those on local routes, pump operators and turners from the Jal Shakti Department, electricians and linemen from Electricity Department, mediapersons authorised by the ECI, employees related to milk distribution service of Milk Federation, jail staff and Fire Department employees.

The DEO instructed the nodal officers of eight departments of the district to ensure that they send the list of such employees of their department to the SDM/AEO concerned as soon as possible for receipt of Form 12D.

He said duly filled forms should reach the AEO concerned by May 12.

The DEO added that for the six Assembly constituencies going to byelection, duplicate Form 12D will have to be filled so that separate postal ballot facility can be made available to the employees of the eight departments.

