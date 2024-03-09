Himachal electricity board employees oppose NPS deduction from salary

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, March 8

The association of employees, who were earlier covered under the New Pension Scheme (NPS), have flayed the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board (HPBSE) for reverting to the NPS.

The district president of association of employees under NPS, Rajinder Minhas said that the state government had issued a notification to revert to Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in Himachal in April 2023. After that all the state government employees, who were earlier under the NPS, were entitled to OPS.

Minhas said though CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had announced that all employees of boards and corporations in state would also be brought under OPS, necessary notification has not been issued. He said contribution of HPBSE employees towards NPS was stopped in April 2023. However, from January 2024, the contribution of HPSEB employees towards NPS has once again been started. This was a violation of the announcements made by the CM, Minhas said.

Minhas said the present government has given benefit of OPS to about 1.35 lakh employees in the state. The state electricity board has just 5,000 employees so why can’t the same benefit be extended to these employees.

