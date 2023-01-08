Encourage schoolkids to take up sports: Edu Secy

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, January 7

Education Department officials should regularly inspect schools and ensure quality of academic activities, Education Secretary Abhishek Jain said while addressing Deputy Directors, Elementary and Higher Education, at the circuit house here today.

He said besides academic activities, students should also be encouraged to participate in sports, cultural and extracurricular activities like debates, declamations and science fairs.

Jain said that the construction of playgrounds and buildings should be completed in the stipulated time. He added that teachers should help students inculcate discipline and make them aware about the adverse effects of drug abuse.