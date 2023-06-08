Encroachers in Shimla assured of viable solution

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 7

Following the High Court’s orders, Shimla MC issued notices to encroachers at the Lower Bazaar area but many of them refused to accept the orders. They argued that they are not willing to relocate to Sabzi Mandi area as it would have adverse effects on their businesses.

Later, Mayor Surender Chauhan and MC officials met the representatives of Tehabzari union. At the end of the meet, encroachers agreed to abide by the orders after the officials assured them of providing a viable solution to their problem.

Municipal Commissioner Ashish Kohli said, “We will work on providing a viable solution to the encroachers, but if they remain adamant, the MC will have to initiate action as per the law.”

He said, “We have assured members of the union to consider their demands. They claimed that their businesses will be hit if they are relocated to Sabzi Mandi area. They demanded to be given space in their respective wards or inside the Ajivika Bhawan to run their shops.”