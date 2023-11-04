Encroachment along National Highway cause for concern in Solan

Tribune News Service

Solan, November 3

Several unauthorised eateries have come up on both sides of the tunnel on the Kumarhatti-Solan section of the NH-5 and are a cause for concern. With no check on these eateries, their number was increasing by the day where small shanties have been converted into dhabhas. Even a juice bar of the HP Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation has opened at Shamlech village.

The place has become a popular halt point, where commuters stop for snacks and tea. Reports of liquor being served at odd hours at some of the eateries are also being received. This was causing brawls leading to law and order problems.

One such incident took place earlier this week when four youths were mercilessly beaten up by the dhabha staff following an altercation at Shamlech village near the entry of the tunnel.

SP Gaurav Singh, while confirming the news, said: “The staff of a dhabha at Shamlech on the Kumarhatti-Solan NH was booked for causing hurt and wrongful restrain after they beat up four youths at night in an inebriated state.” The police were keeping a vigil over such eateries located on the highway, he added.

Since the cars are parked outside these eateries, they obstruct the smooth flow of traffic on the highway. Since natural water is seen flowing near the dhabhas, truck drivers are also using the highway to wash their trucks.

Anand Dahiya, Project Director, National Highways Authority of India, Shimla, said: “The highway patrol vehicle will be directed to warn the eatery owners not to operate within the right of way of the highway. The issue will also be taken up with the district police as several vehicles are seen parked around the eateries, which obstruct the smooth flow of traffic.”

Halting point, causing brawls

The district administration was yet to wake up and check unauthorised encroachment of the highway though the high court has on several occasions asked the state government to rid the highways of all encroachments

