Encroachments on forest land: Himachal Pradesh High Court tells occupants to file affidavits on nature of land

Shimla, June 15

The HP High Court has directed all private individuals, who have approached the court against the action taken by the authorities concerned for their eviction from the encroached land or property, to file affidavit(s) indicating the nature of land (i.e. forest land, shamlat land or government land, etc.) involved in the matter(s).

A Division Bench of Justice Vivek Singh Thakur and Justice Bipin Chander Negi further directed the unauthorised occupants to file affidavits and provide the information within two weeks, and listed the matter for further hearing on July 4.

The High Court passed this order while hearing a petition regarding the legality of the policy related to regularisation of illegal encroachments on government land.

Krishna Chand wrote a letter to the Chief Justice in 2014, alleging that people had cut forests and built houses, farms and orchards in connivance with forest officials. They had also been provided electricity and water connections, he added.

The court took cognisance of the letter and ordered the Forest Department to free the forest land from encroachments. The department launched a drive to fell apple trees grown on forest land, but some occupiers tried to delay the drive by filing cases in various courts. Thereafter, the state has come with a policy for regularising the encroachment to some extent (up to 5 bighas) with some riders.

