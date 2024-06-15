Encroachments removed from forest land

Nurpur June 14
The Nurpur Forest Division on Thursday removed four encroachments on forest land in Simbli and Kuther villages.
According to information, the orders in this regard were issued by the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO)-cum-collector, Nurpur, in April after hearing in land encroachment cases against four persons concluded. After the completion of one month’s limitation period, the field staff of the Forest Department removed illegal encroachments with the help of a JCB machine. The encroachers had covered the forest land area by raising pucca boundary walls.
Nurpur DFO Amit Sharma told The Tribune that five marlas of forest land was encroached upon by Kewal Singh at Simbli and three marlas by Ramesh Kumar.
He said 1.7 kanals of forest land was encroached by Mahider Singh and his brother Joginder at Kuther. He said the land was made free by the staff.
