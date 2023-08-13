Encroachments removed from Mandi highway

Our Correspondent

Palampur, August 12

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) today removed encroachments from the Pathankot-Mandi highway near Nagrota Bagwan in Kangra district. In the presence of the SDM, Nagrota Bagwan, JCB machines were pressed into service and soon all illegal structures were dismantled.

Vikas Surjewala, Project Director of NHAI, while talking to mediapersons here, said with the help of the SDM, Nagrota Bagwan, the NHAI removed 12 small shops constructed on government land. He added that nobody would be allowed to encroach upon government land alongside the highway, which was already narrow. Several fatal accidents had taken place because of encroachments.

Surjewala said, “Mushrooming encroachments on the highway in Palampur, Baijnath, Paprola, Nagrota Bagwan, Matour and Shahpur have become a cause for concern for the NHAI. The width of the highway passing through various towns of Kangra district has reduced due to unauthorised constructions, which are a threat to pedestrians and motorists”.

He said that in the past one year, 30 unauthorised shops had come up near HP Agriculture University, Banuri, Sungal and Aweri along the highway and these would also be removed soon.

