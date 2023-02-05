Encroachments removed in McLeodganj, traders protest

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, February 4

The Dharamsala Municipal Corporation removed encroachments along the road leading to Jogibara from the main crossing in McLeodganj amid protests by shopkeepers here today.

In the afternoon, the MC started removing encroachments to construct a drainage system under the Smart City Mission. A JCB machine was used to remove encroachments. The anti-encroachment drive was, however, opposed by some shopkeepers. They alleged while some shopkeepers were being targeted, encroachments by many others were not removed.

Women owners of a small shop in the area alleged that the way structures were being removed by the MC officials using a JCB machine might threaten their building.

MC officials said many shopkeepers had encroached upon the road. They were removing only as many encroachments as was necessary for the construction of an underground drainage system in the area.