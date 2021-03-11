End malnutrition in Chamba, departments told

Our Correspondent

Chamba, June 10

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar today impressed upon government departments to give priority to eradicating malnutrition in women and children in the district. He presided over a meeting to review various benchmark points under the Aspirational District Programme here. Vidhan Sabha BJP Chief Whip Vikram Singh Jaryal, and MLAs Pawan Nayyar and Jia Lal Kapoor attended the meeting.

The Union minister said that nutrition provided through anganwari centres was important in eradicating malnutrition. He emphasised on regular check-up of expectant mothers and special attention to be given to underweight children. He added that under the Aspirational District Programme, on the basis of transparent parameters, a composite index had been prepared taking into account various types of challenges to be faced in future in terms of poverty, relatively weak and nutritional and educational status and inadequate infrastructure for citizens. The Delta ranking was done every month to review various activities.