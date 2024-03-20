Engage local communities to protect ecology: Experts

Shimla, March 19
Active engagement of local community in the efforts to protect environment emerged as one of the biggest takeaways from the Shimla Climate Meet that kicked off here today.
On the inaugural day of the two-day meet, Romi Khosla, a reputed architect, dwelt at length on the impact of changing climate in the Northwestern Himalayan region. Listing melting glaciers, the potential change in cropping pattern as major impacts of climate change, Khosla suggested setting up of a Western Himalayan Survival Council to engage with the local communities, along with state and Central agencies, to mitigate the adverse impacts and look for solutions to the problems emanating from climate change and increasing infrastructure in the hills.
Satwant Atwal, ADGP, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, said the key to protecting environment was spreading the awareness and every individual taking responsibility for his or her actions. “We have to start doing whatever we can at the personal level, no matter how small the effort is,” she said. Seconding her thoughts, Prof YS Negi, a professor from Shoolini University, said that every individual would have to ask himself ‘What’s my role and what can I do to change the situation for the better?’
Pavna Kumari, a representative of Ghumantu Pashu Palak Sangh, from the topographically challenging area of Bara Bhangal in Kangra district, also stressed on the engagement with the local community. She pointed out that the local community that was dependent on the environment and forests wouldn’t harm the environment. “Engage local communities in the efforts to preserve ecology and hold the policy makers accountable. This approach will go a long way in preserving the ecology,” she said.
In another session, Tikender Panwar, a former deputy mayor of Shimla Municipal Corporation, spoke about the current development model in the region and challenges for sustainable ecosystem.
