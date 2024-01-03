Mandi: Engaged in scuffle, 2 drivers fall into Beas

Mandi, January 2
The drivers of two private vehicles, who were engaged in a scuffle on the Chandigarh-Manali highway, fell into the Beas near Bindravani in Mandi district last evening.
According to the police, they entered into a scuffle while trying to overtake a vehicle. Ganga Singh, driver of a Tempo Traveller (HP01A-6536) and native of Dhungru village of Mandi district, and Amandeep Singh, driver of Fortuner SUV (PB04AE-9212) and a native of Raipur village in Punjab, fell into the Beas. The Tempo Traveller was on its way to Chandigarh from Manali, while the Fortuner car was on its way to Nakodar from Manikaran.
Earlier, the drivers were engaged in a verbal spat which later turned into an ugly scuffle. They were on the edge of the road towards the Beas. During the scuffle in darkness they lost balance and fell 250-feet down into the Beas. The police and State Disaster Response Force personnel tried to trace them last evening but were unsuccessful. Today, a National Disaster Response Force team was engaged in a search operation to locate the victims but it also not successful till the filing of this report.
Mandi SP Soumya Sambasivan said that the duo was untracable. A team of divers would be engaged tomorrow to trace them.
