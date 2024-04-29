 Engineering college, cement firm sign MoU : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  Himachal
  • Engineering college, cement firm sign MoU

Engineering college, cement firm sign MoU

Engineering college, cement firm sign MoU

Officials during the signing of the MoU at Sundernagar in Mandi.



Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 28

Jawaharlal Nehru Government Engineering College, Sundernagar, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ultra Tech Cement Limited as part of which the company will provide skill development programmes to students, faculty, working engineers, masons, contractors and builders in association with the college.

Technical seminars, workshops and conferences etc will also be conducted as part of the tie-up.

“Besides, the company will organise industry visits for the students of the college. As per the MoU, the college will provide consultancy to Ultra Tech as and when required and the company will also suggest and propose valuable inputs to the institution for the updating of curriculum by including latest materials and technologies in cement etc,” a spokesperson said.

On the occasion, a centre of excellence for advanced building materials and sustainable development was donated to the institution by Ultra Tech Cement. The centre was inaugurated by RK Sharma, Principal, Government Polytechnic, Sundernagar, while Dr Kameshwar Kumar, principal, MLSM College, sundernagar presided over as the guest of honour.

#Mandi


