Engineers' Day celebrated at farm varsity

Our Correspondent

Palampur, September 15

On the occasion of Engineers’ Day, Dr DK Vatsa, the Vice-Chancellor of Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya (CSK HPKV), remembered the contributions of legendry engineer Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya.

The Engineers’ Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Sir Visvesvaraya. During the event, chief guest VC Dr Vatsa asked the students to imbibe the vision and virtues of the great engineer of the country. He said Sir Visvesvaraya was known for construction of dams, developing irrigation systems, flood protection systems, establishing an agriculture university, the State Bank of Mysore, iron and steel works and government engineering college, among others. He was given the Bharat Ratna award.

He asked the students to use new technologies like artificial intelligence and autonomous tractors for modern farming. Dr Vatsa further discussed issues like disaster management and quality infrastructure in hills.

Dr Vatsa said the engineers will be playing a major role in making Himachal Pradesh the first Green Energy State by March 2026.

