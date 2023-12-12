Engineers with MBA degree: Meet newly inducted Himachal ministers Rajesh Dharmani and Yadvinder Goma

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 12

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet was expanded on Tuesday with the induction of Rajesh Dharmani and Yadvinder Goma as new ministers.

Born onApril 2, 1972 at Ghumarwin in Bilaspur, Rajesh Dharmani is an engineer. He did his B.Tech (Civil) from NIT Hamirpurand MBA from IGNOU.

Dharmani has held several party positions and remained associated with the Congress since his college days as a member of the NSUI.

He was elected to the Vidhan Sabha for the first time in 2002 and again in 2012. Dharmani also remained Chief Parliamentary Secretary from 2013 to May 2017. He won for the third time in the 2022 polls.

Yadvinder Goma hails from a political family as his father Milkhi Ram Goma was also an MLA. Goma wasborn on February 4, 1986 at Palampur in Kangra. He has done B.Tech (Mechanical Engineering) andMBA (IEET Baddi). He held several party positions before becoming MLA.

He was elected to the Assembly for the first time in 2012. This is Goma’s second term after he won in 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections.

