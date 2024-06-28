Himachal: English to be medium of teaching in all govt schools

Subhash Rajta
Shimla, June 27
English will be the medium of instruction up to Class V in all government schools affiliated to the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education from the next academic session. “We have got approval to make all government schools English medium from the next session,” said Ashish Kohli, Director, Elementary Education, here today.
Stemming migration of students
- The decision was taken to stem the steady migration of students from government schools to private schools.
- Surveys showed that the biggest reason behind people preferring private schools was English as the medium of instruction.
- As many as 20,000 primary teachers had been given training to prepare them for teaching in English medium.
In the current academic session, the government has introduced English as the medium of instruction in Class I and II. The decision was taken to stem the steady migration of students from government schools to private schools. In surveys done by the department, the biggest reason behind people preferring private schools was English as the medium of instruction. “Parents demand that their wards be taught in English medium. And it’s better that there’s no disparity in terms of the medium of instruction between the government and the private schools,” said Kohli.
He said that 20,000 primary teachers had been given training to prepare them for teaching in English medium. “Teachers are qualified and well equipped to teach in English medium. The training was mostly about minor orientation and to facilitate the smooth switchover from Hindi to English,” Kohli added. “Besides, we have written to the HP Board of School Education to publish books up to Class V in English from the next academic session,” he asserted.
Meanwhile, the use of English in Class I and II seems to have evoked a good response at the grassroots level. According to Narayan Sharma, a JBT in a primary school at Cheog, about 30 km from Shimla, the use of English in Class 1 has reduced the migration of students to private schools after taking pre-primary education. “We started teaching Class 1 in English medium last year after taking the consent of the School Management Committee. This year, 90 per cent children from the pre-primary section have taken admission to Class 1 in our school. Earlier, only 25 per cent to 30 per cent students would stay back and the remaining went to a private school,” he said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
1 dead, 5 injured as portion of roof collapses at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1; flight departures suspended till 2 pm
The airport operator is looking to temporarily shift operati...
13 killed as van collides with lorry in Karnataka
17 people were travelling in the van
Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand
Further investigation on
Pre-monsoon showers lash Gurugram, waterlogging reported in many parts
Sohna tehsil received 82 mm rain followed by Gurugram 30 mm,...
‘Bundle of lies, govt’s script’: Opposition on President Droupadi Murmu 's Address to Parliament
Castigates Centre over repeated mention of Emergency | Says ...