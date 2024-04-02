Ensure Aadhaar updation in remote areas: DC to officials

Kinnaur, April 1
Kinnaur DC Dr Amit Kumar Sharma has instructed all enrolment agencies to operate kits/tablets by keeping them active so that people living in the inaccessible villages of Kinnaur district can avail the Aadhaar enrolment facility at the nearest centre.
Presiding over the meeting of the district committee, he instructed Deputy Director, Education, and District Manager, Common Service Centre (CSC), to ensure that camps are organised in schools for mandatory biometric update of students who have completed 5 and 15 years of age. The Indian Post Payment Bank Enrolment Agency was directed to complete the certification registration process of their authorised functionaries.
Instructions were passed to District Manager, CSC, to lay special emphasis on Aadhaar enrolment of children who have completed five years of age and to create Aadhaar identification at the time of issuing birth certificate or at the time of child vaccination. He was directed to issue instructions to patwaris on the disposal of Aadhaar packets to people above 18.
Vijay Singh, Project Manager, UIDAI, said that the ministry was laying stress on document updation. If residents have not updated their Aadhaar cards for the past 10 years, they would have to update their identity and address proof documents, he said.
