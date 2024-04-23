Ensure clean drinking water to residents: Guv

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 22

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla today chaired a meeting of officials of the Solan district administration to address the recent surge in diarrhoea cases. Emphasising the increased risk of water-borne diseases during the summer season, he stressed the need for ensuring clean drinking water to the residents.

The Governor reviewed the measures taken by the departments concerned in response to the reported increase in diarrhoea cases and urged swift identification of causes leading to the drinking water pollution. He advocated the formation of a combined team for this purpose and commended the diligence shown by the administration.

The Governor also sought updates on the treatment of diarrhoea patients and expressed satisfaction with the efforts made for both treatment and prevention. He emphasised the need for extensive public awareness regarding preventive measures against water-borne diseases. He urged for regular cleaning and chlorination of water storage tanks and boiling water before consumption.

Solan Deputy Commissioner Manmohan Sharma provided detailed insights into the ongoing intensive campaign to combat water-borne diseases in Parwanoo. He highlighted the swift formation of a specialised task force, comprising representatives from the Health Department, Himachal Housing and Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA), Jal Shakti Department and other relevant departments upon detection of the disease.

The task force is conducting regular meetings to keep an eye on the situation and tackle the problem swiftly. Samples of water from various sources, treatment plants and water tankers supplying water have been collected and sent for testing.

Manmohan Sharma also informed about the initiation of a comprehensive campaign across all nine wards of Parwanoo Municipal Council to investigate the source of water pollution. A decrease in diarrhoea cases has been registered in the area following these measures.

Teams of the Health Department are conducting door-to-door visits, distributing chlorine tablets for water tank cleaning and oral rehydration solution packets to the affected individuals. Dharampur Block Medical Officer has been directed to test drinking water on a regular basis. An extensive awareness campaign involving ASHA workers, municipal council, secretaries of Taksal and Jangeshu gram panchayats and local organisations has also been launched.

The Governor also paid a visit to the local hospital to enquire the well-being of the diarrhoea patients.

