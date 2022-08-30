Ensure Prem Kumar Dhumal’s win from Sujanpur: MP

Hamirpur, August 29
“Ensure victory of former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal from Sujanpur and restore pride of the district.
This was stated by Indu Goswami, Member, Rajya Sabha, while addressing a largely attended meeting of the BJP Mahila Morcha at Chauri in the constituency yesterday.
She urged women to work for the victory of the BJP candidate and in Sujanpur, there would be none other than Dhumal. She said Dhumal had always been considerate for the uplift of women and started a number of programmes for their welfare. She said women would play a vital role in the elections. She said the repeat of the BJP government was sure.
Rashimidhar Sud, BJP Mahila Morcha president, said women had power to change history. Once women would be united, no political power could change their decision.
She said as elections were in hand, many political parties would approach them but women must use their wisdom to handle such people.
