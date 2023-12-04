Ensure dogs are sterilised

There are already too many stray dogs in the Panthaghati area of Shimla, and one can see several puppies in the area. The Municipal Corporation authorities should ensure sterilisation of as many dogs as possible. The increasing number of dogs is causing inconvenience to people. Rekha, Kasumpti

Car agencies use parking space

Owners of car agencies park a large number of vehicles along both sides of the Una-Amb road. These vehicles squeeze the parking space for other vehicles, creating problems for commuters. The district administration should check the parking of vehicles outside car showrooms on this national highway.

KK Sharma, Una

Heaps of plastic piling up

Though the state government has banned the use of single-use plastic in the state, heaps of plastic are piling up along roads and hills in Kangra district. It shows that the government is not serious about the implementation of ban. Plastic dumps are damaging the ecology of the state. Raman, Dharamsala

What our readers say

