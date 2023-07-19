Ensure drinking water supply: DC

Our Correspondent

Chamba, July 18

To prevent water-borne diseases in the monsoon season, Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan today issued guidelines to the Jal Shakti Department and the related departments to ensure supply of clean drinking water.

The DC directed the rural development department, urban development department and local bodies responsible for supplying drinking water from local sources to do chlorination of water. Officials of the Jal Shakti Vibhag would provide bleaching powder for chlorination.

