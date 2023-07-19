Ensure drinking water supply: DC

Chamba, July 18
To prevent water-borne diseases in the monsoon season, Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan today issued guidelines to the Jal Shakti Department and the related departments to ensure supply of clean drinking water.
The DC directed the rural development department, urban development department and local bodies responsible for supplying drinking water from local sources to do chlorination of water. Officials of the Jal Shakti Vibhag would provide bleaching powder for chlorination.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Yamuna water level breaches danger mark amid rain in Delhi, upper catchment areas
IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated place...
ADB retains India's growth forecast at 6.4 per cent for current fiscal
In an update to its Asian Development Outlook, the ADB says ...
Punjab-origin doctor from Faridkot appointed to key administrative position in US
Dr Sandhu migrated to the US in 2004 as a faculty member of ...
Pune farmer becomes millionaire amid rising tomato prices, earns Rs 3 crore in a month
Farmer Ishwar Gaykar (36) from Pachghar village in Junnar te...