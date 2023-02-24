Ensure high-speed Net in remote areas: Chief Secy

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 23

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena today directed the departments concerned to take necessary steps to ensure high-speed Internet connectivity in remote and rural areas of the state to bridge the digital gap between the urban and rural areas.

Presiding over a meeting of the State Broadband Committee, under the National Broadband Mission (NBM), here today, he demanded time-bound efforts to strengthen the fibre connectivity to ensure universal access to broadband facilities.

He also issued directions to expedite clearances under the Forest Rights Act (FRA) to achieve the targets under the 4G saturation project.

He also asked the officials to take steps for the integration of additional data layers in the PM Gatishakti State Master Plan Portal. “Digital connectivity is important for inclusive development of all sectors. Quality broadband connectivity in rural and urban areas will ensure transparency and ease of doing business. This will also speed up socio-economic development,” he said.