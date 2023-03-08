Ensure Himachal Pradesh doesn’t go Punjab’s way over law & order: Anurag

Our Correspondent

& PTI

Hamirpur, March 7

Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information Broadcasting and Sports, today urged Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to ensure that “law and order in the state does not collapse as it has in Punjab”.

Anurag, while speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of an event, called the Manikaran incident “shocking” and said “Sukhu is shouldering a new responsibility and so he should tread carefully”.

He said, “Sukhu needs to pay attention so that law and order in the state does not break down like it has in Punjab.” He accused the Congress government of taking many unpopular and anti-people decisions like shutting institutions and offices set up by the previous BJP government.

Later, Anurag gave away awards to the players of the Khel Mahakumbh who had won various games at the Assembly constituency level. He said that the Khel Mahakumbh was a unique programme at the parliamentary constituency level that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated it. He added that many MPs had started this event in their constituencies across the country.

He said that the event had been successful in keeping the youth away from drug abuse. He added that 2,300 teams comprising over 50,000 players, including women, participated in the event. The winners and runner-up teams and individual players were given cash prizes of over Rs 21 lakh.

Earlier, Suman Yadav, principal of the college, detailed about the achievements of the institution. She said that soon the hospital would have its own campus and two of its blocks were nearing completion.