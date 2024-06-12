Ensure law and order in border areas, Solan DC instructs police

Solan, June 11
With the announcement of the byelection in the Nalagarh Assembly constituency, the model code of conduct has been enforced in the segment. In view of the bypoll, Solan Deputy Commissioner (DC) Manmohan Sharma prohibited carrying and use of fire arms in the district.
He also directed the police to ensure that law and order is effectively maintained in areas bordering Punjab and Haryana. The Nalagarh Assembly segment has a border with Punjab, while the Baddi area with Haryana.
The DC said those violating the norms will be dealt according to the law.
Arm licence holders had deposited their weapons during the Lok Sabha elections.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CRPF jawan killed, 6 security personnel injured in 2 encounters with terrorists in J-K
In Doda district, 5 troopers of Rashtriya Rifles and an SPO ...
PM Narendra Modi to visit Italy for G7 summit this week
Bilaterals with Biden, Macron on cards
Terror can’t be policy of good neighbour: S Jaishankar on Pakistan
Says India to focus on resolving ‘pending issues’ with China
China PM greets Narendra Modi, talks of steady relations
Says good ties augur well for regional stability