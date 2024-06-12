Ensure law and order in border areas, Solan DC instructs police

Tribune News Service

Solan, June 11

With the announcement of the byelection in the Nalagarh Assembly constituency, the model code of conduct has been enforced in the segment. In view of the bypoll, Solan Deputy Commissioner (DC) Manmohan Sharma prohibited carrying and use of fire arms in the district.

He also directed the police to ensure that law and order is effectively maintained in areas bordering Punjab and Haryana. The Nalagarh Assembly segment has a border with Punjab, while the Baddi area with Haryana.

The DC said those violating the norms will be dealt according to the law.

Arm licence holders had deposited their weapons during the Lok Sabha elections.

