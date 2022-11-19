Ensure no debris dumped in Giri river: Himachal Pradesh High Court to govt

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 18

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has directed the state government to ensure that no debris is thrown or illegal dumping is done in the Giri river.

The court directed the State Pollution Control Board, Public Works Department (PWD) and the Forest Department to carry out joint inspections and identify all vulnerable places where such illegal dumping was being carried out and thereafter seal these places by erecting well or wire mesh.

The court clarified that the government should make special budgetary provisions for the purpose.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Virender Singh passed the order on a public interest litigation (PIL) highlighting the issue of water scarcity in Shimla city.

During the course of hearing, the Advocate General produced the record regarding the preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) for the construction of a dam on the Giri river.

He said that a meeting regarding the construction of the dam was held under the chairmanship of the then Chief Secretary on July 22, 2019, wherein the project was deferred for the reason that there was no emergency to take up the proposal for dam construction.

After perusing the record, the court observed, “We are of the considered view that much has changed since that meeting, as Shimla city is still witnessing an acute shortage of drinking water, especially during summer and rainy seasons. Therefore, we are of the considered view that the state needs to reconsider the matter.”

The court directed the Chief Secretary to convene the first meeting of the stakeholders within a fortnight in this regard.