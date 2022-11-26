Ensure no voter is left out of poll process in Himachal: Congress

Shimla, November 25
The Congress today requested the Chief Election Officer to expedite the postal ballot electoral process so that no voter is left out from participation in the present electoral process.
IN Mehta, Chairman, HPCC Legal and Human Rights Department, said India Post was not providing receipts of the votes being cast through postal ballots.
He also pointed out that in some cases, the postal ballots have not reached the voters. Hence, the authorities may be directed to make the postal ballots available to the service and army personnel so that they can send back their ballots before the counting on December 8.
