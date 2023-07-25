Ensure norm compliance for apple sale: Negi

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 24

Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi today directed officials concerned to ensure strict compliance of rules for the marketing of apple and take strict action against violators.

Negi, while presiding over a meeting organised in view of the ongoing apple season, said that apple brought in boxes to the fruit markets of the state would be weighed and sold as per weight, which would also include the weight of the packing material. “The maximum weight of a box has been fixed at 24 kg. However, it has come to the notice of the government that rules are being flouted at some places, inviting strict action,” he added.

He directed the officials to inspect arrangements made for the smooth movement of apple. He urged horticulturists to ensure quality grading and packing of apple so that they could get a fair price for their produce.

