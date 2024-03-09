Ensure notification of vending zones at Solang, says High Court

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, March 8

The HP High Court has directed the Principal Secretary, Town and Country Planning, to ensure issuance of notification of vending and non-vending zones at Solang Special Area (Manali).

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed this order after perusing the reply filed by the Kullu administration, which revealed that on January 15, the chairman of the Special Area Development Authority, Solang/Rohtang, Kullu, has addressed a letter to the Principal Secretary, Town and Country Planning, requesting the latter to notify the vending and non-vending zones at Solang Special Area.

While directing the Principal Secretary, the court observed that “though a period of one-and-a half months has elapsed, no action has been taken by the said Principal Secretary till date.” It directed the official to issue the notification well before the next date and listed the matter for further hearing on May 22.”

On the previous date of hearing, the court had directed the SDM, Manali, to take immediate steps for notification of the vending zone and non-vending zone under the relevant provisions of the Street Vending Act, 2014 and also proceed to complete the echo-friendly super structures for the proposed vends.

The court passed this order on a news item published in The Tribune on July 3, 2022 under the caption “Littering near Atal Tunnel threat to ecology.” It was reported in the news that littering by tourists near Atal Tunnel has gone unchecked as heaps of garbage can be seen on the roadside of the tunnel’s south portal near Manali. Besides being an eyesore, the waste is polluting the eco-fragile region and will be a health hazard, if this goes unabated.

Taking cognizance on this, the court treated this news item as Public Interest Litigation and it had directed the state authorities to file their affidavits mentioning therein about the plan of action, including special drives to be conducted, along with dates to ensure that the garbage is cleared and indicate the provision in law under which fines are imposed for littering and the amount of fines collected in the last one year.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Manali #Shimla