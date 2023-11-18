Ensure preparedness for winter season: DC

Our Correspondent

Chamba, November 17

With the advent of winter season, Chamba Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan has directed concerned officials to ensure advance deployment of human resources, machinery and other necessary materials in snow-prone areas. He asked them to take necessary steps to restrict movement of trekkers or travellers towards high passes and sensitive areas.

DC Devgan stated this while presiding over a meeting to review various arrangements regarding winter preparations under the aegis of the District Disaster Management Authority here today.

In case of orange and red alert warning, all the officials would remain deployed in the jurisdiction of their working areas. The trained ‘aapda mitras’ would ensure their cooperation in relief and rescue operations, he added. He issued instructions to the Revenue Department and PRIs to establish mutual coordination for preliminary assessment of damage caused by snowfall and landslides at the rural-level.

The DC asked the Power and Works Department to ensure availability of adequate machinery and related equipment. The Jal Shakti Department officials were asked to ensure additional drinking water arrangements in snowfall areas.

The District Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department was also asked to ensure adequate quantity of food grains in advance in remote areas and arrangements for additional demand under the prescribed action plan. The Electricity Department was instructed to ensure availability of uninterrupted power supply during this period and to repair transformers, power poles and power lines in a time-bound manner.

The DC instructed the Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) of snow-prone areas and tourist places to make proper arrangements during snowfall.

#Chamba