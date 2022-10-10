Ensure proper Garbage disposal

Heaps of garbage can be seen lying alongside the road near the railway crossing in Panchrukhi. The waste emanates foul smell and has become a safe haven for disease carrying insects such as mosquitoes. The government should take note of the issue and act against the local authorities, which don’t dispose of the waste efficiently. — Anil, Panchrukhi

HRTC buses parked haphazardly near ISBT

Commuters travelling between Tutikandi crossing and the Inter-state Bus Terminus face traffic jams daily as HRTC buses are parked haphazardly alongside the road. Neither the city police nor the HRTC management have taken steps to deal with the matter. HRTC should find a place to park its buses so that the public don’t get harassed.. — Vikrant, Shimla

Solan-Meenus road lying shut for 2 weeks

Traffic on the Solan-Meenus road, which connects three Assembly segments to Shimla city, hasn’t been restored even two weeks after a landslide blocked it. The local residents are facing a lot of inconvenience as they are not able to reach the state capital. The PWD should speed up the repair work — Anju, Solan

