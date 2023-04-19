Ensure quality work on Kullu road project, NHAI told

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 18

Deputy Commissioner Kullu Ashutosh Garg has directed officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to ensure quality construction work of road project in Kullu district. The DC held a meeting with officials of the NHAI on various issues related to the Kiratpur-Manali National Highway yesterday at Kullu.

Manali MLA Bhuvneshwar Gaur was also present in the meeting.

The DC instructed the officials to maintain quality in tarring and construction works related to this road project in Kullu district. In the meeting, the officials of the NHAI said, “The IIT Ropar team has inspected the site and submitted a report regarding the landslide occurring on the National Highway at Deodhar of Kullu sub division. The highway will be strengthened and special arrangements made for drainage of water so that landslides can be prevented in future. The estimate for this work will be prepared by the end of this month.”

Manali MLA said that the landslide in Clath had caused huge damage to the apple orchards of the local people. Hence, retaining walls should be constructed at Clath.

The DC directed the NHAI officials to start construction work of retaining walls at both the places at Deodhar and Clath soon so that the work could be completed before the onset of the rainy season.

The DC further asked the NHAI to start the construction work of footbridges at the identified places. He instructed the agency to make drains along the national highway, Kullu, from Gaiman Bridge to Manali and put up light blinkers at the identified places.

He also directed the NHAI to explore the possibilities of making an overbridge or an underbridge at Kanyal Chowk and a flyover bridge in Manali.

The DC asked the NHAI to make available the roadside facilities functional along the national highway and install various signboards for the convenience of commuters. He passed on instructions regarding construction of bus stops, rain shelters and other facilities.

In the meeting, Manali MLA and fourlane sangharsh samiti also raised the matter of collecting toll tax in Kullu without providing facilities as recommended by the NHAI.