Ensure registration of all eligible voters, Shimla DC tells officials

Shimla, March 12

Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap, who is also District Election Officer, presided over a meeting of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Core Committee here today.

The Deputy Commissioner said the main objective of organising SVEEP activities was to ensure that every eligible person was registered as a voter.

He instructed the Welfare Department to ensure the registration of the remaining eligible person with a disability (PWD) voters within six days. He also told the Welfare Department to re-check the PWD voters’ list.

Kashyap said, “All the government and private colleges of the district should ensure that the students of their institutions above 18 years are registered as voters. All ITIs and polytechnic institutes should also ensure the same.”

The Deputy Commissioner also directed the officials to ensure the registration of labourers and workers with the participation of all industrial units and hotel associations.

“SVEEP activities will only be meaningful if their impact is seen in areas like Dodra-Kwar and Chirgaon,” said the Deputy Commissioner.

“Music video and painting competitions can be organised under SVEEP acitivities. Similarly, selfie points can be created at prominent places like bus stands,” he added.

During the meeting, it was informed that a room in all government senior secondary schools will be known as a ‘democracy room’ so that voter awareness material can be put on display for students on a regular basis and education related to the elections and democracy can be provided to them throughout the year.

Besides, special activities will be organised at 108 polling stations where the voting percentage was less than 60 during the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

