Ensure smooth flow of traffic at Vikasnagar

Frequent traffic jams can be seen at the bus stop in Vikasnagar as the road from Kasumpti joins the main road here. The situation becomes worse as private bus operators wait for passengers at this spot. The authorities concerned should take steps to ensure smooth flow of traffic on this bottleneck.

— Rakesh, Shimla

Road metalling needed

The road from Rasehar to Seras village in Sarkaghat has not been metalled for the past several years. Many villages in the area get disconnected during the monsoon as the road gets damaged. The department concerned should get the road metalled at the earliest. — Ramesh, Sarkaghat

health centre not upgraded

The state government recently issued a notification for increasing the number of beds in the Community Health Centre (CHC), Sainj, from 20 to 50. But neither the vacant staff posts have been filled nor the number of beds has been increased. The patients of Sainj valley have to travel to Kullu for proper healthcare. The government should ensure health proper facilities at the health centres. — Mahesh, Sainj, Kullu

What our readers say

