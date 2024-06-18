 Ensure smooth supply of potable water: Kangra DC : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Ensure smooth supply of potable water: Kangra DC

Ensure smooth supply of potable water: Kangra DC

Ensure smooth supply of potable water: Kangra DC


Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, June 17

Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa said instructions had been given to officials of the Jal Shakti Department to ensure smooth supply of drinking water to all areas in Kangra district.

Use tankers, if needed

In the areas where drinking water schemes had been affected due to severe heat, the supply should be ensured through tankers so that people do not have to face crisis at any level. — Hemraj Bairwa, Kangra DC

Presiding over a meeting organised for the review of the supply with officials of the Jal Shakti Department through virtual medium in Dharamshala on Saturday, Bairwa said in the areas where drinking water schemes had been affected due to severe heat, the supply should be ensured through tankers so that people do not have to face crisis at any level.

Bairwa also took detailed information about the drinking water schemes of the areas in the district and directed officials of the Jal Shakti Department to take necessary steps in this regard. Along with this, the Sub-Divisional Magistrates have also been asked to organise meetings regularly at the sub-division level regarding drinking water supply so that there is no shortage of drinking water in any area.

The DC also told the Health Department officials to take random samples of drinking water so that water-borne diseases can be prevented.

He said that there is a possibility of water-borne diseases during summer and rainy season due to which the department is also observing Diarrhoea Control Fortnight in Kangra district till May 30, under which ASHA workers will go from door to door to conduct diarrhoea-related tests of children and will also provide medicines to them.

ADM Dr Harish Gajju, District Medical Officer Dr RK Sood, along with SDMs of various sub-divisions and IPH department officials, were present at the meeting through the virtual medium.

Public participation needed to control forest fires

The Deputy Commissioner also showed his concern over the rising forest fires this summer. Underlining the importance of public participation, he said forests are our invaluable wealth and it is our foremost duty to protect these.

He said, ‘Public participation and making people aware is extremely necessary to control forest fires. People should ensure their participation in extinguishing forest fires.’

He said in case of information about smoke or fire in the forest, inform the nearest Forest Department office or emergency services toll-free number-1077.

He said the general public should cooperate with the Forest Department officials and Fire Brigade to control forest fires.

He called upon the people to give information about anti-social elements setting fire to the forests to the Himachal Pradesh Forest Department and law-enforcement agencies. He said activities which may cause fire like camp fires, fireworks in forest areas and lighting fire in any way to clear bushes etc should not be done.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dharamsala #Kangra


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Monsoon set to advance further, likely to keep date with Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh

2
Trending

‘Divided by borders, united by cultures’: Harbhajan Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Wasim Akram dance their way into cricket fans’ hearts

3
Jalandhar

Punjab: AAP picks Mohinder Bhagat, BJP Sheetal Angural for Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll

4
Punjab

Punjab Government should review free-power policy, says power engineers' body as demand hits all-time high of 15,500 MW

5
Punjab

Punjab farmers continue protest at Ladhowal toll barrier for second day, Rs 1 crore loss in 24 hours

6
Himachal

Himachal bypolls: Congress fields Hardeep Bawa from Nalagarh, Dr Pushpendra Verma from Hamirpur

7
India

Rahul Gandhi retains Rae Bareli; Priyanka to make electoral debut from Wayanad

8
Delhi

Amul seeks return of ice-cream tub from Noida customer for investigation after centipede complaint

9
India

If opposition forces an election for Lok Sabha Speaker, it would be first such instance in independent India

10
India

Yogendra Yadav, Suhas Palshikar object to their names being retained in new NCERT textbooks

Don't Miss

View All
Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route proved death knell for economy
Punjab

Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route in 1971 proved death knell for economy

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams
Punjab

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams

Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man narrates chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy
Diaspora

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man's chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

Top News

PM Modi's 1st Varanasi visit today after Lok Sabha poll victory, to release Rs 20,000 crore under PM-KISAN scheme

PM Modi's 1st Varanasi visit today after Lok Sabha poll victory, to release Rs 20,000 crore under PM-KISAN scheme

The PM will also distribute certificates to more than 30,000...

Pannun 'assassination' plot: 1st visuals of Nikhil Gupta being extradited to US

Pannun 'assassination' plot: 1st visuals released by Czech police show Nikhil Gupta being extradited to US

Nikhil Gupta will now face justice in American courtroom, sa...

Bengal train mishap: Death toll rises to 10, Kanchanjunga Express returns to Sealdah

Bengal train mishap: Death toll rises to 10, Kanchanjunga Express returns to Sealdah; several trains cancelled

The mishap-hit Kanchanjunga Express arrived at Sealdah stati...

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network

Punjab power demand soars, cuts likely to stop grid failure

Punjab power demand soars, cuts likely to stop grid failure

Yet-to-peak paddy transplantation adds to crisis


Cities

View All

INTACH to help preserve historic fort, memorial

INTACH to help preserve historic fort, memorial

Eid-ul-Adha celebrated with religious enthusiasm in Amritsar

Dhaliwal to meet Himachal CM soon in NRI couple assault case

Majithia seeks high-level probe in missing SAD worker’s case

Bodies of two boys fished out of Amritsar's Upper Bari Doab Canal

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

No check on sale of hookah, charcoal at Panjab University campus shops

No check on sale of hookah, charcoal at Panjab University campus shops

10 Chandigarh heritage items sold for Rs 88 lakh in US auction

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to engage agency to handle Central projects

Chandigarh Administration urged to stop civic body from leasing out farm land

Chandigarh: Defect in new bike not repaired, dealer directed to refund price

Water crisis deepens in Delhi as levels plummet at Wazirabad

Water crisis deepens in Delhi as levels plummet at Wazirabad

AAP, BJP engage in war of words over water shortage in Delhi

Bomb hoax leads to checking of Dubai-bound plane at Delhi airport

Bidhuri resigns as Vidhan Sabha LoP

Seed-embedded cards gain popularity as sustainable alternative to traditional paper

AAP faces uphill task in Jalandhar West bypoll

AAP faces uphill task in Jalandhar West bypoll

AAP, BJP bet on turncoats for Jalandhar (West) battle

Nawanshahr youth’s 9-second voice note from Russia leaves kin jittery

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams

Congress treads carefully, shortlists 7 for Jalandhar (West) bypoll

Farmer unions continue protest at Ladhowal toll plaza for second day

Farmer unions continue protest at Ladhowal toll plaza for second day

Giant slayer Kishori Lal Sharma gets rousing welcome in hometown Ludhiana

Ludhiana sizzles; Samrala records highest temperature in Punjab at 47.2°C

Major fire breaks out at boutique on Malhar road

Gang involved in printing fake currency notes busted

Police conduct cordon & search drive at suspected drug hotspots, 3 booked

Police conduct cordon & search drive at suspected drug hotspots, 3 booked

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

Free workshops on Artificial intelligence at Multani Mal Modi College in Patiala

Man killed as SUV hits bike

Blood donation camp