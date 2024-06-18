Ensure smooth supply of potable water: Kangra DC

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, June 17

Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa said instructions had been given to officials of the Jal Shakti Department to ensure smooth supply of drinking water to all areas in Kangra district.

Use tankers, if needed In the areas where drinking water schemes had been affected due to severe heat, the supply should be ensured through tankers so that people do not have to face crisis at any level. — Hemraj Bairwa, Kangra DC

Presiding over a meeting organised for the review of the supply with officials of the Jal Shakti Department through virtual medium in Dharamshala on Saturday, Bairwa said in the areas where drinking water schemes had been affected due to severe heat, the supply should be ensured through tankers so that people do not have to face crisis at any level.

Bairwa also took detailed information about the drinking water schemes of the areas in the district and directed officials of the Jal Shakti Department to take necessary steps in this regard. Along with this, the Sub-Divisional Magistrates have also been asked to organise meetings regularly at the sub-division level regarding drinking water supply so that there is no shortage of drinking water in any area.

The DC also told the Health Department officials to take random samples of drinking water so that water-borne diseases can be prevented.

He said that there is a possibility of water-borne diseases during summer and rainy season due to which the department is also observing Diarrhoea Control Fortnight in Kangra district till May 30, under which ASHA workers will go from door to door to conduct diarrhoea-related tests of children and will also provide medicines to them.

ADM Dr Harish Gajju, District Medical Officer Dr RK Sood, along with SDMs of various sub-divisions and IPH department officials, were present at the meeting through the virtual medium.

Public participation needed to control forest fires

The Deputy Commissioner also showed his concern over the rising forest fires this summer. Underlining the importance of public participation, he said forests are our invaluable wealth and it is our foremost duty to protect these.

He said, ‘Public participation and making people aware is extremely necessary to control forest fires. People should ensure their participation in extinguishing forest fires.’

He said in case of information about smoke or fire in the forest, inform the nearest Forest Department office or emergency services toll-free number-1077.

He said the general public should cooperate with the Forest Department officials and Fire Brigade to control forest fires.

He called upon the people to give information about anti-social elements setting fire to the forests to the Himachal Pradesh Forest Department and law-enforcement agencies. He said activities which may cause fire like camp fires, fireworks in forest areas and lighting fire in any way to clear bushes etc should not be done.

