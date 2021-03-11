Ensure speedy disposal of poll petitions: SEC of Himachal Pradesh

Chamba, June 5
State Election Commissioner Anil Kumar Khachi has impressed upon the officials concerned to ensure speedy disposal of petitions pertaining to the election process of the panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) and urban bodies.
While holding a meeting of officials of Chamba district regarding the arrangements for the election process of PRIs and urban bodies here on Friday, the Election Commissioner also discussed about the zila parishad, panchayat samiti, panchayats, urban bodies’ wards and issues related to the voter list so that claims and objections could be submitted on time.
Reviewing the election expenditure, he assessed the election expenditure account of the candidates of zila parishad and urban bodies of Chamba, Dalhousie and Chowari. He also stressed for the geo-mapping of wards of panchayati raj institutions and urban bodies.
Apart from this, the Election Commissioner discussed with officials suggestions related to the election expenditure limit. Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer (Panchayats) DC Rana put forth suggestions related to the counting place and election manual.
