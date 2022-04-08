Ensure temple town is clean

The entire slope to Sarahan, famous for the Bhimakali temple, frequented by thousands of pilgrims is littered with garbage. Despite the hill being located right opposite the Rest House, nobody has spared a though to get the entry point to the temple town cleaned. The local urban body must take a note of the situation and initiate steps to keep the place clean. — Amit Malhotra, Chandigarh
Need to define speed limit for school taxis
people Most of the taxis transporting children to and back from school always seem in a hurry. Overspeeding and wrong overtaking is normal for them. The police must define speed limits for these taxis. If someone is found overspeeding, he should not be allowed to ferry schoolchildren. — Monica, Shimla
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
RBI maintains status quo; leaves benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4 per cent
This is the 11th time in a row that the Monetary Policy Comm...
Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates: PM Imran Khan to address nation today, calls Cabinet meeting
Parliament dissolution illegal, no-trust vote against Imran ...
Video: Seer issues 'rape threat' to a ‘community’ if any Hindu girl is teased in UP’s Khairabad
It is alleged that when his procession reached near a mosque...
2 alleged Pakistani spies in US try to hack President's secret service, arrested
Alleged ISI cell was trying to intrude into security agencie...
Lankan fuel pumps may go dry by April end; India's USD 500 million credit line exhausting rapidly
Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since its inde...