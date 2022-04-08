Ensure temple town is clean

The entire slope to Sarahan, famous for the Bhimakali temple, frequented by thousands of pilgrims is littered with garbage. Despite the hill being located right opposite the Rest House, nobody has spared a though to get the entry point to the temple town cleaned. The local urban body must take a note of the situation and initiate steps to keep the place clean. — Amit Malhotra, Chandigarh

Need to define speed limit for school taxis

people Most of the taxis transporting children to and back from school always seem in a hurry. Overspeeding and wrong overtaking is normal for them. The police must define speed limits for these taxis. If someone is found overspeeding, he should not be allowed to ferry schoolchildren. — Monica, Shimla

