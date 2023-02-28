Ensure time-bound green nod for projects, Himachal CM urges Centre

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 27

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today urged Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav that forest clearances for various development projects in the state be expedited.

During a meeting with the Union Minister in New Delhi, the CM urged him to ensure forest approvals in a time-bound manner for the construction of heliports, green corridors, as mandated by the state government for making Himachal a “Green Energy State” by 2025.

The CM said the tough geological conditions of the state necessitated the construction of heliports. “Heliports are required not only to facilitate tourists, but also for emergency needs during natural calamities. A decision should be taken without delay regarding the necessary forest clearances pending for the construction of heliports,” the CM said.

Sukhu informed Yadav about his government’s initiative to promote e-vehicles and the need to set up adequate number of e-charging stations. “Green corridors will be developed on both sides of all national and state highways in the state. To speed up the process, various approvals regarding forest land should be accorded in time,” the CM said.

He further said that the delay in forest clearances created unnecessary delay in completing development projects, especially educational institutions, roads, bridges and ropeways, etc. He also advocated that the state forest officers should work in unison with central-level forest officers and take up the cases pending with the ministry so that approvals could be received in time.

