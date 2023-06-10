 Ensure timely transfer of Shanan project: Sukhu to Union Minister : The Tribune India

Ensure timely transfer of Shanan project: Sukhu to Union Minister

Ensure timely transfer of Shanan project: Sukhu to Union Minister

Union Power Minister RK Singh and CM Sukhvinder Sukhu being accorded a warm farewell by local people at Reckong Peo on Friday.



Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 9

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu raised various issues pertaining to the power sector, including the time-bound transfer of Shanan hydroelectric project to the state, with Union Power Minister RK Singh during his visit to Himachal Pradesh.

Sukhu today said, “I apprised the Union Power Minister of all issues related to the ownership of the Shanan hydroelectric project and also about its lease period expiring in March 2024.”

He told the Union Minister that Punjab did not have the ownership rights of the Shanan power project, which was given to it on lease. “The Union Minister assured us of address all issues in a time-bound manner,” he said.

Sukhu said that the Union Government had also been requested to launch a scheme to develop infrastructure for hydropower projects of less than 25 MW capacity in Himachal Pradesh. “The Union Minister assured us of bring such a scheme soon, keeping in view the interests of the project developers,” he added.

Sukhu said that he apprised the Union Minister of various aspects of free power who assured that he would look into the matter sympathetically. He added that the government also took up the issue of providing incentives to Himachal to enhance competitiveness for the production of green hydrogen.

Meanwhile, the Union Power Minister and the Chief Minister presided over a meeting with senior officers of the Army and the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), 17th Battalion, at Reckong Peo in Kinnaur district last evening.

The officers gave a detailed presentation regarding northern border areas, as the two tribal districts of Kinnaur and Lahaul Spiti share a 240 km boundary with the Tibet Autonomous Region of China.

The Union Minister and the Chief Minister also reviewed the progress of the ongoing 450 MW Shongtong Karcham hydroelectricity project. Deputy Commissioner, Kinnaur, Torul S. Raveesh gave a detailed presentation on the Vibrant Village Programme being implemented in Kinnaur and Lahual-Spiti.

Sukhu listened to the grievances of people at Kalpa and also interacted with mediapersons as well. He thanked the Union Minister for visiting Kinnaur, which is known for its rich traditional and cultural heritage. He also thanked RK Singh for adopting Chitkul through a Central Public Sector Undertaking under the Vibrant Village Programme. He said that the Centre and the state government would jointly develop the Kalpa stadium.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Kejriwal wanted Navjot Sidhu to lead Punjab, claims Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur

2
Haryana

4 independent Haryana MLAs meet BJP's Biplab Deb amid rumblings in coalition govt

3
Nation

Embarrassed to be associated with these textbooks: Advisors ask NCERT to drop their names

4
Nation

Mumbai murder accused, victim were married; he claims she committed suicide: Cops

5
Nation

Delhi Police take woman wrestler to WFI chief Brij Bhushan's office in national capital as part of probe

6
Amritsar

SGPC objects to scene in Sunny Deol's movie Gadar-2

7
Punjab

Punjab to construct high-security digital jail near Ludhiana

8
Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Bank manager found hanging from ceiling

9
World

Donald Trump charged over classified documents in first federal indictment of an ex-president

10
Health

Safe diabetes pill, metformin, reduces long Covid risk by 40 per cent, finds study

Don't Miss

View All
Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Top News

Boris Johnson quits as UK lawmaker after being told he will be sanctioned for misleading Parliament

Boris Johnson quits as UK lawmaker after being told he would be sanctioned for misleading Parliament

Johnson, 58, had been under investigation by a parliamentary...

Bill in works, big tech to pay for news

Bill in works, big tech to pay for news

New legislation aims to regulate Net | Wants Google, Faceboo...

Donald Trump indicted for federal crime

Donald Trump indicted for federal crime

First US ex-Prez to face such ignominy

3 die in fresh Manipur violence; CBI registers 6 FIRs, forms SIT

3 die in fresh Manipur violence; CBI registers 6 FIRs, forms SIT

ChatGPT creator meets Modi, discusses global regulation for AI

ChatGPT creator meets Modi, discusses global regulation for AI

On world tour, Altman has pushed for IAEA-like agency to mon...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Border gates to remain open for farmers from 8 am to 6 pm

Amritsar: Border gates to remain open for farmers from 8 am to 6 pm

Minister inspects Sewa Kendra in Amritsar

Couple shot at over property dispute, hurt in Chheharta

Kidnapping, mysterious disappearance of Sajandeep Singh: Police arrest prime suspects

'Dhadis', SGPC on warpath over performance hours

No more non-EV two-wheeler registrations from July in Chandigarh: Administration

No more non-EV two-wheeler registrations from July in Chandigarh: Administration

Chandigarh University student dies, 2 cousins hurt in Kharar hit-&-run

PGI’s critical care block to have its own MRI, CT scan machines

Chandigarh to apprise Haryana Police of Sub-Inspector’s conduct

Chandigarh’s ‘tough cop’ takes voluntary retirement

20 babies rescued after fire breaks out at hospital

20 babies rescued after fire breaks out at hospital

Man 'cheated' 50 women over 20 years using matrimonial app

Two criminals associated with Bishnoi-Nehra gang arrested

Gurugram-based firm director held

21-year-old found dead inside car

17,000-kg lahan, 320-lt illicit liquor seized during search op in Hoshiarpur

17,000-kg lahan, 320-lt illicit liquor seized during search op in Hoshiarpur

Seechewal urges officials to expedite waste disposal system

Woman gets life in dowry death case

5 of gang arrested for snatching, theft

Gang of thieves busted, one held

Parking slots to come up on both sides of elevated road

Parking slots to come up on both sides of elevated road

5 African inmates booked after clash in women’s jail

Drug peddlers exchange gunfire with police; 1 held

Covid warrior’s kin gets Rs 50L compensation

Government, private firms continue to waste water with impunity at Ahmedgarh

Patiala: No hanging around on campus at night, Government Medical College pupils warned

Patiala: No hanging around on campus at night, Government Medical College pupils warned

National Lok Adalat on September 9

Webinar on way to get research grants at Punjabi University, Patiala

2 held with poppy husk