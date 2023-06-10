Ensure timely transfer of Shanan project: Sukhu to Union Minister

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 9

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu raised various issues pertaining to the power sector, including the time-bound transfer of Shanan hydroelectric project to the state, with Union Power Minister RK Singh during his visit to Himachal Pradesh.

Sukhu today said, “I apprised the Union Power Minister of all issues related to the ownership of the Shanan hydroelectric project and also about its lease period expiring in March 2024.”

He told the Union Minister that Punjab did not have the ownership rights of the Shanan power project, which was given to it on lease. “The Union Minister assured us of address all issues in a time-bound manner,” he said.

Sukhu said that the Union Government had also been requested to launch a scheme to develop infrastructure for hydropower projects of less than 25 MW capacity in Himachal Pradesh. “The Union Minister assured us of bring such a scheme soon, keeping in view the interests of the project developers,” he added.

Sukhu said that he apprised the Union Minister of various aspects of free power who assured that he would look into the matter sympathetically. He added that the government also took up the issue of providing incentives to Himachal to enhance competitiveness for the production of green hydrogen.

Meanwhile, the Union Power Minister and the Chief Minister presided over a meeting with senior officers of the Army and the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), 17th Battalion, at Reckong Peo in Kinnaur district last evening.

The officers gave a detailed presentation regarding northern border areas, as the two tribal districts of Kinnaur and Lahaul Spiti share a 240 km boundary with the Tibet Autonomous Region of China.

The Union Minister and the Chief Minister also reviewed the progress of the ongoing 450 MW Shongtong Karcham hydroelectricity project. Deputy Commissioner, Kinnaur, Torul S. Raveesh gave a detailed presentation on the Vibrant Village Programme being implemented in Kinnaur and Lahual-Spiti.

Sukhu listened to the grievances of people at Kalpa and also interacted with mediapersons as well. He thanked the Union Minister for visiting Kinnaur, which is known for its rich traditional and cultural heritage. He also thanked RK Singh for adopting Chitkul through a Central Public Sector Undertaking under the Vibrant Village Programme. He said that the Centre and the state government would jointly develop the Kalpa stadium.