Ensure tourism infra in Manali, hoteliers urge MLA Gaur

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 20

A delegation of Hoteliers’ Association recently met Congress MLA from Manali Bhuvneshwar Gaur and urged him to ensure development of basic infrastructure for promotion of tourism in Manali.

Manu Sharma, press secretary of Hoteliers’ Association, Manali, said, “There is an urgent need to develop basic infrastructure for the promotion of tourism in Manali. Expansion of Bhuntar airport is hanging fire for the past many years. There is a need to strengthen air service to Kullu-Manali. Need is being felt to develop new tourist destinations in Manali to reduce congestion of tourist influx on the existing tourist spots.”

“Providing better road connectivity to tourists is need of the hour. The Kiratpur-Manali fourlane work is under construction. A huge part of this fourlane project has been completed. We want that the state government should open this road for general traffic this year to give impetus to the tourism industry of Kullu-Manali,” he remarked.

“We apprised the MLA regarding our demands and urged him to take up all these issues with the state government effectively and do needful,” Sharma said.

“The MLA assured us that he would take up all the issues related to the tourism industry of Kullu-Manali with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu,” he added.