Ensure Vikramaditya’s win with record margin, says state Congress chief Pratibha

Our Correspondent

Rampur Bushahr, April 28

Congress president and MP from Mandi Lok Sabha constituency Pratibha Singh launched election campaign during the day from the Lord Parshuram temple premises at Shingla in Rampur this morning. From here, she moved to Shaneri, Lalsa, Dansa, Jaguni, Sanehi and Sunda.

While addressing the people in Jaguni, Pratibha said that whether these were educational institutions or health institutions in the remote areas of Rampur, Virbhadra Singh opened these all on priority during his tenure as a Chief Minister. He always tried to connect every area with roads so that along with the ease of transportation for the people, it became easier for them to transport their crops to market.

Pratibha said the BJP was indulging in false propaganda and knew how to take credit for the work done by others. He said that former Chief Minister late Virbhadra Singh was made MP by the people of Mandi and he was also a minister at the Centre. After that, the people gave their blessings to her and now it is turn for Vikramaditya Singh.

Vikramaditya Singh is seeking votes for Lok Sabha for the first time and the people of Rampur will have to show how much the people of their native area love him. “Vikramaditya Singh will definitely win but it has to be seen how much lead the people of Rampur give him. The people will have to send him to the Lok Sabha with a record margin,” she appealed to people.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Lok Sabha #Mandi #Pratibha Singh