Ensure youths stay away from drugs, says Himachal Governor

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 20

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said that fairs and festivals promote and preserve state’s rich culture and traditions and also strengthen the bond of brotherhood. The Governor was presiding over the closing ceremony of the state level Sair fair organised in Arki subdivision yesterday evening.

“Sair fair is related to the faith of the people which inspires us to move forward. Our efforts should be to preserve our high traditions and future generations should also remain connected to our rich culture”, the Governor said.

“The young generation should not only have knowledge of our civilisation and culture but should also be proud of it only then the country will move forward and create its own identity in the world,” said the Governor.

The Governor expressed concern over the increasing drug addiction among the young generation and said that there was a need to work together to free the youth from the menace of drugs.

The Governor also distributed prizes to the winners of various sporting events organised during the fair.

Earlier, Manmohan Sharma, Deputy Commissioner, Solan welcomed the Governor.

#Shiv Pratap Shukla #Solan