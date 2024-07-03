Ensured persons with disabilities voted in poll: Himachal CEO

Shimla, July 2
State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg today said that several initiatives were taken to ensure inclusive elections for greater participation of all kinds of voters in the recent Lok Sabha poll.
He said that in Himachal Pradesh, a total of 56,45,579 electors, including 57,775 persons with disabilities (PwD), were enlisted for the Lok Sabha elections. “A total of 7,992 polling booths were established across the state to provide assured minimum facilities, including accessibility for PwD, for the parliamentary elections. Out of these, 28 booths were solely managed by the physically challenged employees,” he added.
Garg said that to encourage greater participation of the PwD and elderly voters, facilities like pick and drop, wheelchairs, volunteers for the assistance of PwDs and elderly voters were provided at the polling stations. He added that 10,634 PwDs and 29,921 elderly voters, above the age of 85 years, also availed of the home voting facility.
He said besides assured minimum facilities at the polling stations, 2,524 wheelchairs and 656 requests for pick and drop were entertained across the state to ensure greater participation in the elections for a stronger democracy.
