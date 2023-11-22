Ensuring quality edu top priority: Minister

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 21

Education Minister Rohit Thakur today said the state government was endeavouring to fill vacancies of teachers in colleges and schools to ensure that the education of students did not suffer.

Thakur laid the foundation stone of three government school buildings in the Theog Assembly to be constructed at a cost of Rs 1.66 crore. “The school buildings will be constructed at Dharampur, Madhana and Bhogda before the next panchayat elections so that students get all facilities required for quality education,” he said. Thakur said special attention would be paid to improve facilities at the primary level. “Ever since the formation of Congress government, 83 of the 105 vacant posts of College Principal have been filled,” he stated. He added that the fact that 105 posts of Principal were vacant out of a total of 134 colleges reflected the dismal affairs during the previous regime.

He said the state government had filled 550 of the 900 posts of Assistant Professor, which had been lying vacant.

#Shimla