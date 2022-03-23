Entrance exam for free education

An entrance exam is being conducted by the Himalayan Centre for Human Resource Development, Dharampur, under the aegis of SAI Engineering Foundation, for admission in Class IX in Dr Vijay Memorial Senior Secondary School for the 2022-23 academic session at all district headquarters on April 3. All students who have passed Class VIII and belong to a family with an annual income not exceeding Rs 2 lakh per annum are eligible for the exam. The selected students will be provided free education, including hostel facility, books, uniform, etc. For more information, aspirants can contact Kuldeep Singh Katwal (8679785979) and Bharat Thakur (98164-99977).

46 ITI students selected

As many as 46 students of the Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Hamirpur, have been selected for various jobs in a campus interview organised on Tuesday. Subhash Chand, Principal, ITI, said 120 students appeared for the campus interview at the institute by Records and Medical System company. The students were selected in streams like electronics, electricals, carpentry and painting.