Shimla film festival: Entries open in international, national and state categories

Shimla, April 4
The 8th edition of the International Film Festival of Shimla today announced that entries were open for films in the international, national and state categories for feature films, documentary films, short films and animation films.
The last date for the film submission is June 20, 2022. Filmmakers can submit their entry on festival website or film submission portal Film Freeway, said Festival Director Pushp Raj Thakur, adding that we had made an attempt to provide a platform for independent filmmakers who were looking for a platform for the screening of their films.
The International Film Festival of Shimla has already gained popularity among filmmakers around the world. The number of participating countries is increasing in every edition and film makers from over 35 countries have participated in the IFFS in the past six years. The festival is organised every year at Gaiety Theatre, Shimla. Deepti Naval, Sanjay Mishra, Thalaivii director Vijay have graced the previous editions of the IFFS.
