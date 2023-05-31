Environment Ministry office sought in Shimla

Shimla, May 30
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today urged Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, to open a separate and full-fledged integrated regional office of the Environment Ministry in Shimla.
Sukhu called on the Union Minister in New Delhi and urged him not to limit it to a sub-office so that speedy forest clearances were granted for important projects like highway widening and defence infrastructure.
He told Yadav that the Himachal Government was going to construct Rajiv Gandhi day boarding schools having a campus area of around five hectares each. He urged the Union Minister that the limit of the diversion of forestland under the Forest Conservation Act 1980, for the construction of schools in hilly areas may be enhanced to six hectares in the case of Eklavya Model Residential Schools and to five hectares in the case of Rajiv Gandhi day boarding schools.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
40 medical colleges lose recognition, 100 more may be penalised: Sources
There is an increase of 94 per cent in MBBS seats from 51,34...
North Korea says its attempt to launch 1st spy satellite ends in failure
In a statement published on state media, North Korea says a ...
Army opens fire after suspicious movement near LoC in J-K's Poonch
The firing is reported from forward Karmara village in Gulpu...
Wrestlers reach Ganga banks, stop short of throwing medals
After high drama, khap leaders convince protesters to defer ...